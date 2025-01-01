President, PM express hope for united, prosperous Pakistan in 2025

A combination of images showing President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/X@GovtofPakistan/File

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed warm wishes to the citizens of Pakistan and the global community on New Year, expressing hopes for a year marked by the elimination of hunger, poverty, conflict, terrorism, crime, sectarianism, and social inequality in 2025.

In a message to the nation, President Zardari urged the public to reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past year, drawing lessons to pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

He emphasised the importance of unity, discipline, and hard work as essential principles for tackling the nation’s pressing challenges. The President also highlighted the significance of investing in the country’s youth, describing them as the foundation of Pakistan’s future. He urged the provision of resources and opportunities to help young people reach their full potential.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to focus on supporting underprivileged segments of society to ensure inclusive progress for Pakistan.

As the new year begins, he called on the nation to resolve to work diligently for public service, peace, and stability. “I pray to Allah that the new year will be a year of success for the country,” the president concluded.

In his message on the occasion, PM Shehbaz urged the nation to collectively strive for a better and stronger Pakistan in 2025.

“I pray that the sun of 2025 will rise with the promise of progress and prosperity for our country Pakistan. I also pray that in the new year we correct our individual and collective mistakes committed in the past year and make a new beginning and start a new bright future,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said the outgoing year was the worst year in terms of ongoing atrocities in the Middle East and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our oppressed brothers and sisters suffered under the brutality of the Indian occupying forces," he said, while expressing hope that the Middle East crisis and Kashmir issue witness a peaceful resolution this year.

Referring to country's economic situation, the premier said 2024 was a remarkable year for Pakistan, as the country evaded default and progressed, overcoming economic challenges with resilience and determination.

He said that the government took challenging yet essential measures that averted an economic collapse, restored macroeconomic stability, managed fiscal deficits, and bolstered our reserves.

Reflecting on other hurdles, the prime minister noted that Pakistan encountered a resurgence of terrorism over the past year. “Nevertheless, our valiant armed forces, with their unwavering dedication and immense sacrifices, continue to stand resolute in their commitment to ensure a peaceful future for the nation,” he added.

PM Shehbaz urged the nation to vow at the beginning of the new year to not hesitate to make any sacrifice to make this country the Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

"This country is the trust of our people, we will unite our blood and sweat in its protection and development. I pray that 2025 will be a year of good fortune and immense happiness for our nation. Long live Pakistan!,” the prime minister said.