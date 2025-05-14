Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes: ISPR

A paramilitary trooper mans a gun atop a vehicle as he keeps guard during a media tour of the Karachi Port May 9, 2025. — Reuters

Two more Pakistani soldiers injured during Indian strikes on the night of May 6 and 7 have succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom, military's media wing said on Wednesday.

"While defending the motherland with exemplary courage and unwavering resolve, 2 more valiant sons of the soil embraced shahadat today, who were hospitalised," a statement issued by the military's media wing read.

It said that the latest deaths brought the total number of martyred personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces to 13. As many as 78 had sustained injuries in the line of duty, the ISPR added.

As per the military's media wing, the martyred heroes are Pakistan Army's Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Naveed and Pakistan Air Force's Shaheed Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz.

"Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism," the ISPR said.

It further stated that the armed forces of Pakistan, in unity with the people of Pakistan, pay the highest tribute to these brave martyrs and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Prayers are also offered for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured in the attack. Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory, inspiring generations to come, it added.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and targeted several Indian military strikes across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's sovereignty, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets" in response to last month's Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.