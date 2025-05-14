Intense heatwave to hit Punjab from May 15-19: PDMA

A woman and her children can be seen on their way home from school amid a severe heatwave in Rawalpindi on May 21, 2024. — Online

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday issued a high alert across the province in anticipation of a significant rise in temperatures and a looming heatwave.

The alert, disseminated to commissioners and deputy commissioners, calls for all relevant departments, including district administrations, to remain vigilant and prepared.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, cities and plains across Punjab are expected to experience a notable surge in temperature and heatwave conditions from May 15 to May 19.

An unusual temperature rise is feared in the coming days, with mercury levels likely to remain four to seven degrees Celsius above normal until May 20.

The advisory also indicates a potential change in weather patterns towards the end of the forecast period.

Westerly winds are expected to enter Punjab starting from the evening of May 19, which is likely to bring rainfall to most districts of the province from May 19 to 20, according to the advisory.

The PDMA's alert underscores the need for precautionary measures to be taken by citizens and relevant authorities to deal with the impending heatwave conditions.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take necessary steps to protect themselves from heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The district administrations have been directed to be prepared for any potential emergencies arising from the heatwave.