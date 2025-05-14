Dumper truck accident kills 5, injures 4 in Lahore

Rescue officials can be seen at the site of dumper truck accident in Lahore. — Geo News

LAHORE: At least five people were dead when a fast speeded dumper truck collided with rickshaws and motorcycles after its brake failed in Baghbanpura in a shocking accident on Wednesday.

Four people were also injured when the dumper truck collided with three rickshaws and two motorcycles. The accident took place near Aakhri Minute Stop in the Punjab capital, according to the rescue authorities.

Among the dead, two little girls Aima and Hafza, a rickshaw driver and a motorcycle rider have been identified, whereas, one person remains unidentified.

The bodies have been transferred to Shalimaar Hospital. Moreover, the injured people have also been admitted in the same hospital.

The private dumper truck was hired by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and it was carrying waste from Shadmaan enroute to Baghbanpura for dumping.

The dumper was moving with high speed and as a result it ended up on another road where rickshaws and motorcycles were moving in another direction.

Notably, the dumper's driver Azeem escaped from the scene after the accident. Additionally, police and rescue teams are present at the scene and are busy in clearing the road.

Road accidents have been on a rise in several cities of Pakistan. Many of them involve dumper trucks and loaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a troubling revelation, it was known that at least 110 people have lost their lives in Karachi over the past 132 days due to collisions involving heavy vehicles.