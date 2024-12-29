Sukkur IBA exam officer found dead at home

SUKKUR: The assistant controller of examinations at Sukkur IBA University, Ishtiaq Memon, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence on Sunday, Geo News reported.
Police officials informed reporters that Memon's body was discovered at his residence in Sukkur Society, while his two sisters were found unconscious.
Memon, a native of Sindh's Shikarpur district, had been living in Sukkur with his two sisters, as all three were employed in the city.
It was reported that relatives broke down the door of the house after receiving no response from Memon’s mobile phone for an extended period.
Upon entering the house, they found the IBA official dead and his sisters unconscious, prompting them to alert the police.
The siblings were immediately shifted to the hospital, the police stated, adding that an investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
A senior superintendent of police (SSP) from Sukkur Police stated that the exact cause of the incident will become clear once the post-mortem report is received from the hospital.
The varsity's Vice Chancellor Asif Shaikh told Geo News that the deceased officer was responsible for the matters related to the examinations.
However, Memon was not the concerned officer for the recently conducted Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), said Shaikh, adding that the assistant controller may have performed duties just as invigilator in the recent tests.
