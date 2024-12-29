Sofia Vergara makes glamorous appearance after Justin Saliman split

Sofia Vergara, stunning actress and comedian who is known as TV star, showed she’s still got it as she stepped out in Paris looking effortlessly chic in her stunning outfit.

The 51-year-old star wore a figure-hugging burgundy maxi dress paired with matching coat that surely added touch of elegance to her look.

The Modern Family star flaunted her timeless beauty and added some sparkle with stunning diamond rings.

Sofia was captured by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, for the outing in Paris.

She was spotted shortly after the actress hinted at ending her relationship with the 52-year-old orthopedic surgeon following a year of dating.

In October, the blonde beauty told US Weekly about her relationship status, saying she’s "kind of single."

The judge of America's Got Talent said: "Totally. Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so…kind of single. Anyways."

"But I feel like there's a more diverse group of people in New York than in LA," she added.

However, Sofia Vergara is recognized as a fashion icon, often gracing red carpets with stunning and glamorous looks.