Senator Rehman's office spurns 'troll campaign' supported by Trump aide

Photo collage of Senator Sherry Rehman (left) and Richard Grenell, a top advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump. — AFP/Reuters/File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman's office has rejected the allegations, backed by US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee Richard Grenell, of misusing US funds received by the Jinnah Institute (JI).

The controversy arose after the tweet by Grenell, who claimed Rehman had been "exposed" for receiving funds from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

—Screengrab/X

The former US diplomat on X (formerly Twitter) backed the allegations that Rehman received nearly half a million dollars from the NED, saying: “What a waste of US taxpayer money. Sherry has been exposed.”

The senator’s office on X handle (@SRehmanOffice) responded swiftly, categorically denying the allegations in a series of posts.

The office clarified that Rehman had neither accused Grenell of lobbying nor suggested impropriety in his actions.

Instead, they emphasised the importance of awaiting an institutional response, stating, “There is nothing to ‘expose.’”

The statement also stressed Jinnah Institute’s long-standing commitment to transparency and rigorous financial oversight. “What exactly does ‘exposed’ imply? Nothing has been ‘hidden’. Jinnah Institute has a history of due diligence, transparency, audited accounts with distinguished donors. None of it implies ‘exposure’ or any effort to cover anything,” they noted.

“She has never even drawn a salary from JI,” the statement added.

Rehman’s team highlighted her extensive career as a journalist, diplomat, and parliamentarian, during which she has consistently upheld principles of transparency and democratic governance. “She [Sherry Rehman] has always been a proponent of good relations between the two countries. Irrespective of who is in power in either country,” the statement added.

The Jinnah Institute is recognised as a think tank dedicated to promoting democratic values, regional stability, and progressive policy dialogues in Pakistan.

Grenell’s remarks come amidst rising tensions in US-Pakistan relations, with his recent statements aligning with calls for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The PTI party has welcomed Grenell’s comments, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emphasised the importance of respecting Pakistan’s sovereignty.