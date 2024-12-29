Dani Dyer, Jarrod Bowen set to reveal biggest exciting news

Dani Dyer, best known for being a reality TV star, is currently counting down the days when she'll exchange the vows with her her fiancé Jarrod Bowen, professional footballer.

The lovebirds, who have been together for a while now, revealed an exciting news of their lives as they revealed that they will be getting married in just five months.

As their big day quickly approaching, Dani took to her Instagram stories to share some details and answer questions from her 3.7 million followers on Saturday.

Replying to her fans' questions about her marriage preps, the TV star said: "I would say it's as intimate and small as can be. I honestly understand why people elope and then throw a big party because the guest list has been so difficult!"

"I'm getting married in like 5 months! I can't believe it. I'm so excited for you all to see."

Dani went on revealing that after the wedding, she is planning to take the surname Bowen, adding it to hers to become Dani Dyer-Bowen.

In November, during her interview with Fabulous, she also shared her vision for the vibe of their big day.

"We've found the venue, which is beautiful. It's giving Bridgerton vibes. I want violins. 'I'm just praying it doesn't rain."

"We're getting married in the UK, so you never know!" Dani added.