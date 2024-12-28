'Sonic the hedgehog 3' pays homage to Keanu Reeves

'Sonic 3' have a few scenes that pay direct tribute to Keanu Reeves

Sonic the Hedgehog’s new sequel features Keanu Reeves in a significant role.

The makers have, while casting the ace actor, had this in mind that they would include some elements of Reeves’ filmography that will act as tribute to him.

Writers Pat Case and Josh Miller wanted to include the line ‘Guns, lots of guns’ as a homage to his films like John Wick and The Matrix. But they couldn’t do so.

Casey, in conversation with Cinema Blend, added: “It didn't make the movie, but we were definitely tempted to [ask], "Is there a way we can get Shadow to say things like, ‘Guns, lots of guns.'?"

“He’s already said that in two other franchises, just like really carry it forward.”

However, the two did manage to add some references of Keanu’s films like the one scene where Robotnik asks test questions to his grandfather about value of dividing the speed of light and time with the speed of bus. The scene was a reference to 1994 movie Speed.

On the other hand, the climactic fight scene between Shadow and Sonic shows the former performing similar moves to that of Neo from The Matrix.

Sonic 3 has been running successfully in cinemas with Reeves’ voiceover and Jim Carrey’s character getting global appreciation.