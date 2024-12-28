Selena Gomez bares it all in latest post with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez offers inside scoop on her date night with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is not afraid to post details about her relationship with Benny Blanco following their romantic engagement ceremony.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who exchanged rings with the love of her life earlier this month, took to Instagram to extend greetings to her fans and followers, hoping they had a wonderful holiday.

Posting an intimate photo on the social media giant, the Love On hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!”

The post featured a romantic photo of the couple as they cozied up on the couch, prompting fans to throng the comments section with their heartwarming messages.

In response to the former Disney star’s post, Blanco wrote in comments, “No better gift.”

One fan commented, “Sensual here we go!”

Another chimed in, adding, “i hope your christmas was as amazing as you are love you”

A third enthused, "Aww, cuties" as well as "My favorite couple."

Selena gave a glimpse into her low-key date night, sharing a close-up photo of her dinner table setup and accessories.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on December 11, marking the start of their next chapter together.