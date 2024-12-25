Prince Harry's ties with King Charles further weakened after major change

Prince Harry suffers heartbreak as royals reunite for Christmas

Prince Harry has been replaced by King Charles, weakening their already estranged relationship.

There is a royal Christmas tradition in which family members exchange "joke gifts" to spread holiday cheer.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared that the Duke of Sussex was once known as the "joker" of the family due to his humour, however, his father replaced him after his royal exit.

In conversation with OK!, he said, "It's a long-running tradition for the family to exchange joke gifts at Christmas, so there's always a lot of laughter at Sandringham."

He added, "In the past, Prince Harry used to be the biggest joker, but now I imagine it's Charles, who has a very strong sense of humour."

While revealing the inside stories of the royals, Duncan said, "Sometimes we imagine the royals are all very serious, but they like a good giggle like most families."

These comments might hit Harry as he is celebrating the festival away from his family in Montecito.