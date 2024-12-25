Prince Harry's ties with King Charles further weakened after major change

Prince Harry has been replaced by King Charles, weakening their already estranged relationship.
There is a royal Christmas tradition in which family members exchange "joke gifts" to spread holiday cheer.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared that the Duke of Sussex was once known as the "joker" of the family due to his humour, however, his father replaced him after his royal exit.
In conversation with OK!, he said, "It's a long-running tradition for the family to exchange joke gifts at Christmas, so there's always a lot of laughter at Sandringham."
He added, "In the past, Prince Harry used to be the biggest joker, but now I imagine it's Charles, who has a very strong sense of humour."
While revealing the inside stories of the royals, Duncan said, "Sometimes we imagine the royals are all very serious, but they like a good giggle like most families."
These comments might hit Harry as he is celebrating the festival away from his family in Montecito.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Charlotte given important role at big event
Artem Chigvintsev returns to social media months after Nikki Garcia divorce
Beyoncé is set to perform live in her hometown, Houston Texas, on Christmas Day
Royal family extends Christmas greetings in a heartfelt statement
Jason Segel talks reuniting on-screen with 'HIMYM' co-star Cobie Smulders
Zoe Saldana praises Avatar’s director in a candid ainterview