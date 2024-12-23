Police verification mandatory for Pakistanis travelling to UAE

The UAE's flag flies outside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Bureau of Immigration Muhammad Tayyab said on Monday that Pakistanis would now require a police verification report while travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This directive applies to all travel cases, ensuring that no individual departs for the gulf country without proper clearance, he told the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the meeting, the top official emphasised that all agents facilitating travel to the UAE have been instructed to adhere to the new requirement.

He highlighted that the emirate had previously imposed restrictions on Pakistani nationals, a matter that was also raised by Senator Shahadat Awan.

The senator questioned whether these restrictions had been lifted or if they were still in place. "If the restrictions have been removed, let us know officially," Awan urged, seeking clarity on the matter.

Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Arshad Mahmood addressed concerns about employment visas, clarifying that while unskilled workers have faced delays, skilled labourers continue to receive UAE visas.

"We have engaged in open dialogue with UAE authorities to address these issues," Mahmood said.

He further added that efforts are underway to increase the number of Pakistanis working in the UAE, highlighting that the UAE quota for Pakistani workers once stood at 1.6 million but has now risen to 1.8 million. "This year alone, 65,000 Pakistanis have travelled to the UAE."

Mahmood refuted claims of an outright ban on Pakistani nationals, noting that "our people are still securing employment in the UAE, contributing to foreign remittances."

He admitted, however, that the demand for unskilled labour has decreased significantly. "We need to focus on skilling our workforce to meet UAE's requirements," he said, underscoring the importance of aligning with international labour standards.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada expressed frustration over the confusion surrounding visa restrictions, saying: "We need a clear answer: Is there an official ban or not?" He also called for better coordination to understand the UAE's labour demands and sectors requiring manpower.

"We must know which industries are hiring and where our workers are employed," he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Nasir Butt criticised the situation, calling it “embarrassing” that Pakistani nationals face difficulties obtaining visit visas. Mahmood clarified that visit visas fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and assured that his ministry focuses on employment-related matters.

He reiterated that 700,000 Pakistanis are expected to have gone abroad o various countries by the end of this year.

The officials concluded the meeting by stressing the need for improved training and skill development for Pakistani workers. "If we send skilled labour, there will be more opportunities for them in the UAE," Mahmood said, expressing optimism about future prospects.

UAE visa policy

The police requirement verification comes against the backdrop of various rumours, which managed to make it to media reports, claiming that the UAE had proposed imposing a visa ban on Pakistani nationals.

Last month, UAE Consul General Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi categorically denied such rumours saying: "Whoever wants to get a visa should come to the UAE visa centre".

Previously, while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" in August, the envoy had linked visa issuance with people's social media activity revealing that the UAE authorities do in fact scrutinise and assess visa applicants' social media activity and advised the people to be careful about their digital footprint as every individual is a representative of their country.

"Regardless of which social media platform you use either in Pakistan or the UAE, whatever you share or like leaves a digital footprint [...] whether you share, liked something good or bad [....] these things will lead to your ban [or visa rejection]," he remarked.

Elaborating on his government's concerns and policies regarding visa issuance, the Gulf nation's envoy complained that people from some nations indulge in riots if the situation in their home country deteriorates and said that "people have to go to hospitals, there can be some other emergencies [...] this shouldn't happen".

"People work round the clock here [...] blocking roads, and spreading misinformation about someone else is not part of the UAE's culture. Our laws and regulations don't allow this at all," the consul general said.