Princess Anne's 'mysterious' incident leaves King Charles deeply worried

Princess Anne’s hospitalisation earlier this year remains shrouded in'mystery' after a baffling accident at her Gatcombe Park residence.



The Princess Royal was found unconscious on June 23, reportedly the result of being kicked by a horse. However, with no eyewitnesses to the incident and Anne unable to recall the events, the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Sources have described the accident as “really very significant,” with Anne sustaining a severe concussion and spending five days in the hospital.

The incident deeply concerned her brother, King Charles, who was said to be “deeply worried” during her recovery.

A source told the Mail: "No one was ever able to get to the bottom of it - it's a total mystery. It was a worrying time."

Despite the ordeal, the Princess Royal demonstrated her trademark resilience, returning to royal duties just two weeks after the accident. H

er unwavering dedication to service earned her the title of the hardest-working royal in 2024, completing an impressive 217 engagements throughout the year.