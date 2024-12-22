Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after surprise party

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead stadium to support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift touched down at Travis Kelce’s home game to cheer on her Guy on the Chiefs!

The 35-year-old pop superstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support her beau in the Kansas City Chiefs versus Houston Texans game on Saturday, December 21st.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker looked stunning as she made an appearance in a long red fuzzy coat, with black pants and black fur hat.

As seen in fan-posted pictures, the 14-time-Grammy winner completed her game day look with long black boots and her signature red lip and cat eye.

The Saturday game is the first one that Swift has been able to attend since November due to her busy schedule during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

As she marked the end of her 21-months long tour, the Love Story singer was surprised with an Eras Tour-themed party planned by her boyfriend. The party included all her close friends and had every detail paying a nod to the tour, including Willow capes and the cleaning cart she arrived in at every show.