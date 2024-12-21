Sindh govt seeks amendment to bill aimed at overseeing educational boards

People can be seen at the Board of Intermediate Karachi. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday decided to make amendments to an ordinance aimed at overseeing affairs of educational boards in the province.

In this regard, the reforms committee held a meeting to mull over the amendments to the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance, 1972 for the 14th time.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, chief secretary, secretaries of boards and others.

The amendments have been proposed for the equitable composition of the board, enhancement of powers of the controlling authority and constitution of a steering committee to oversee the affairs of the boards.

Under the current law, the Sindh government or its nominated representative is called the controlling authority. Meanwhile, the new law proposes that the controlling authority of all boards will be the Sindh chief minister or his designated representative.

Under proposed amendments in Section 11, the controlling authority has been mandated with to allow or otherwise to a board to extend any benefit, privilege, allowance or concession to any person working in connection with the affairs of the board.

The controlling authority will be authorised to remove the chairman of the board from office and can appoint a Grade 19 or 20 officer as the chairman temporarily.

The committee, which shall be headed by Minister or Advisor or Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, for Universities & Boards (Chairman), will be constituted:

To oversee policy implementation and monitor financial management, ensuring transparency, compliance and uniformity in resource allocation and standards;

To coordinate and harmonise the functions of all boards to unify decisions on syllabi, assessment, technology integration, teacher training related to exams and assessment, and institutional recognition.

To conduct regular inspections through its authorised representatives;

To ensure administrative, financial and operational compliance of the boards in accordance with the instructions issued by government.

Moreover, the term of the members of the steering committee will be two-year long and can be extended.

The meetings of the committee will be held twice a year but the chairman may call a meeting whenever he deems it necessary and on the request of one-third of the members of the committee.

The quorum for the meeting of the committee shall be 50% of the total number of members.