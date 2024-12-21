Meghan Markle 'on alert' as Prince Harry makes life-changing plans

Prince Harry gives new tension to Meghan Markle as the Duke of Sussex plans a major change in 'personal life.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines in 2024 due to their decision of professional separation. The youngest son of King Charles stole the limelight from his wife with his delightful solo appearances.

Now, a royal astrologer gave some surprising predictions about Harry's 'life-changing' 2025.

In conversation with Hello!, Debbie Frank said, "As the rebellious planet Uranus is due to hover over Harry's destiny point in 2025 he's facing some decisions about his role in life, where he wants to be and what matters for him personally."

She claimed that the father-of-two will try to find answers to the issues that are not easily settled. The expert continued, "He wants to do something different and break with what's expected of him."

Debbie added, "This maverick energy makes for a degree of disruption and unsettlement. With this aspect, he could also be the recipient of change that is thrust upon him."

The month of March might give a "reality check" to the Duke which "helps him to define, structure and clarify his personal life."

In the coming year, Harry could feel the need to "do the right thing and be true to himself."