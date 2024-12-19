Machine Gun Kelly tries to reunite with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up after four-year long relationship

Machine Gun Kelly is allegedly determined to bring Megan Fox back to his life.

The 34-year-old rapper is doing “the best he can” to salvage his relationship with pregnant ex-girlfriend, according to a source close to the couple.

The source told ET that “Megan doesn't like that she's been pulled back into relationship drama” while she is expecting her fourth child.

The couple, who are awaiting the birth of their first child together, recently split after their four-year long on and off relationship.

Their breakup happened shortly after they announced the big news of their pregnancy after previously going through a miscarriage.

The split followed the Jennifer’s Body actress finding “upsetting material” on the Home singer’s phone during their Thanksgiving vacation in Colorado.

The source further shared that the estranged couple is “trying to figure out what their next step should be as a couple and co-parents.”

Regarding her situation with MGK, a separate source told Us Weekly, “No matter how she feels about MGK, she has a lot of love for him and is excited that they are going to become parents."