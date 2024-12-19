Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen triggers online debate

Denise Richards' daughter's Sami Sheen ignites surgery rumours

Sami Sheen, who is the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has been raising speculation about cosmetic procedures based on changes in her appearance particularly regarding her lips. and possibly other facial features.

The 20-year-old has only opened up about undergoing rhinoplasty through sharing before and after the procedure snaps on TikTok.

"I've wanted a nose job for the past five years, i was soooo nervous, but at the same time I was extremely excited," Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter wrote.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Sami, who has the net worth of $5 million, regarding other cosmological surgeries or treatments.

The All Access star's followers have observed that Sami’s lips appear fuller in some of her recent photos compared to earlier pictures, sparking speculation about lip fillers (a common non-surgical cosmetic procedure).

After noticing changes in her breast size in certain Instagram posts, some media outlets went on speculating that Sami might have undergone breast augmentation.

However, no definitive proof or statement from Sami Sheen has been provided regarding this.

Meanwhile, social media fans suggested that Influencer's facial features, including her cheekbones and jawline, appear more sculpted than before.

This has led to speculation about the possible use of botox or cheek fillers. However, like other rumors about Sami Sheen's surgery, this also remains speculative.