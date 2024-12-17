Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's surprising living arrangement revealed

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's clashing personalities lead to the downfall of their romance.

Megan Fox and her ex fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have had their fair share of challenges, which included living separately, even during her pregnancy.

An inside source told Us Weekly that the two have never completely lived together during their relationship.

According to the insider, the 38-year-old actress bought her new home independently to start a new chapter in her life.

They revealed that prior to the big purchase, she had been renting a property in Malibu while on the lookout for "the right house."

"Her new house is closer to her ex Brian Austin Green," the source revealed.

"This makes it easier for them to coparent."

Fox and her 51-year-old ex are proud parents of three boys, 11-year-old Noah, 9-year-old Bodhi, and 7-year-old Journey.

Although the Jennifer’s Body actress bought her new home around the time of her break up with Kelly, the insider reassures these incidents are unrelated.

"Their split had nothing to do with her purchasing a new house," they expressed, adding, "Fox has always liked her own space."

The publication confirmed that the ex-lovebirds ended their romance in late November, after attempting to reconcile during her pregnancy.

A source mentioned that their constant bickering and "hot-headed" personalities often clashed which eventually led to the breakup.