Premier Shehbaz to visit Egypt for D-8 summit this week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Egypt on an official visit from December 18 to 20 to participate in the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo.

"Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy" is the theme of the 11th D-8 Summit.

“At the Summit, the prime minister will underline the importance of investing in youth and SMEs for building a strong and inclusive economy; creating jobs; advancing innovation; and promoting local entrepreneurship," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

"He will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8; underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity; and promoting cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism," the statement added.

According to the statement, the premier will also underline Pakistan's incentives for youth empowerment and financial development.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders.

Preceding the summit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18, according to the statement.

The summit scheduled to be held in Egypt will be the country's second time hosting the corporation as it last hosted the member states on February 2, 2021, which was the third Cairo Summit.

Established on June 15, 1997, the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation is a cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye, according to the corporation's official site.

The corporation was established with aims of improving member states; position in the global economy, diversifying and creating new opportunities for the said countries in trade relations. It also aims to improve standard of living in the member states.

