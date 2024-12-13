Armed 'robbers' claim online bike rider's life over resistance in Karachi

This representational image shows a man holds a gun. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: A rider of an online bike-hailing service was gunned down by armed men for resisting apparent robbery bid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar on Friday.

A video from the horrific crime scene, available with Geo News, shows the armed assailant intercepted the rider near Munawar Chowrangi area of the metropolis.

Following a verbal brawl and what appeared to be the looting of the rider, the dacoits attempted to flee from the scene but the rider, 40, a resident of Korangi, grabbed one of the muggers.

Subsequently, the gunmen opened fire at the rider and fled the scene unchallenged despite heavy traffic.

The police, however, confirmed that the deceased's wallet and motorcycle were in their custody, adding that they were collecting evidence from the scene.

The police officials said that they were investigating whether the incident result of a personal enmity and robbery attempt.

The metropolis has been facing an increase in street crime in recent months. According to the crime statistics released by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) showed that more than 50,000 criminal incidents were reported in Karachi between January and August this year.

These were just the incidents that had been reported. There might be countless others that were not reported.

The figure showed that on an average, 208 criminal cases were reported on a daily basis in the city, with the snatching and stealing of mobile phones, cars and motorbikes being the most common. The financial impact of these incidents was estimated to be in millions of rupees.

Not only have people been deprived of their valuable possessions in these cases but some 90 people have also lost their lives at the hands of the street criminals responsible.

Among the deceased are officers of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and women. Nearly 500 others have also been wounded due to the gunshots fired by the robbers.