PTI leaders including Imran, Bushra booked over death of Rangers officials in Islamabad

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at the Lahore High Court. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A triple murder case has been lodged against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several PTI central leaders following the martyrdom of three Rangers' officials in the party's “do-an-die” protest last month.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station, stating that the incident occurred in accordance with a "plan orchestrated at Adiala Jail" — where former premier Imran Khan is incarcerated for more than one year.

It added that the martyrdom of the paramilitary personnel took place "at the behest of the PTI founder" and "some inmates and employees of the jail’s undercover police are witnesses of the plan".



PTI central leaders including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hasan, Hammad Azhar, and others were also among nominated persons in the case.

The FIR stated that Bushra and other accused had incited the people for mutiny against the armed forces and the government via a video message which led to the unfortunate incident.

It added that a vehicle driven by an unidentified individual rammed into three Rangers personnel performing security duties at the PTI protest.

The PTI top leadership was booked in the murder case under terrorism and 10 sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI's much-hyped protest in Islamabad, aimed at securing the PTI founder's release, had culminated in the party's hasty retreat after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters.

Today’s development came after the PTI and coalition government traded blames for the violence during the much-hyped protest that left four law enforcers dead in Islamabad last month.

During the three-day protests, fierce clashes erupted between the law enforcers and the protesters. At least four security personnel, including three Rangers and one policeman, were martyred in the clashes.

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 were arrested.

However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and a policeman were martyred during the protest.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.