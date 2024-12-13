Buckingham Palace issues huge update on King Charles as 2024 comes to end

Royal family released a delightful update about cancer-stricken King Charles as 2024 comes to an end.

The King's office released a statement about the monarch's new engagement at Battersea Power Station.

In the shared video, the monarch beams joyfully as he meets Christmas Market "stall holders, young entrepreneurs, local community organisations and primary schools."

The statement alongside the video reads, "Stepping into Christmas at Battersea Power Station!"

"Historically @BatterseaPwrStn’s Turbine Halls distributed power. Today, it is home to the Curated Makers Christmas Market!"

"Founded by @KingsTrust Alumna, Megan Jones, the Christmas Market curates a selection of products from four local makers together on one market stall."

"This afternoon, The King spoke to stall holders, young entrepreneurs, local community organisations and primary schools."

The Palace's spokesperson concluded, "His Majesty also met Rita Kelly, who worked in the Power Station in the 1950s, and officially opened the restored Power Station to the public in 2022."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles' new life update came amid his ongoing battle with cancer.