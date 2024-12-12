Matt LeBlanc steps out for rare outing after retirement

Matt LeBlanc, who has stepped away from the spotlight, was spotted out and about running errands.
The 57-year-old star was seen carrying grocery bags in fan-posted pictures, at Ralph’s in the Los Angeles area of Encino.
The Friends actor kept it casual wearing a burgundy hoodie with jeans for the outing, as seen in the pictures.
LeBlanc completed the outfit with gray sneakers and a Mercedes-Benz hat.
This sighting comes after the actor quietly retired from acting 30 years after playing his famous role as Joey Tribbiani in Friends.
The star has made a major career switch from acting and now partly owns RPM Motorcars which is located in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Sherman Oaks, where he is spotted often.
LeBlanc is often accompanied to the vehicle dealers’ outlet by his daughter Marina.
Marina is LeBlanc’s only child, who he shares with ex-wife Melissa McKnight, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2006.
The actor started living a more reclusive life after the death of his dear friend Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the fan-favourite sitcom.
