Liam Payne's sudden death leaves 'unsettling' questions up in air

Police describes Liam Payne's death as 'undetermined'

Former One Direction member Liam Payne’s tragic demise has left many wondering the real cause behind the death.

Eight weeks have passed and still the investigating authorities are describing his expiration as ‘undetermined’.

The police took five people into custody for interrogation. Yesterday, they took in new persons of interest, including the hotel’s receptionist.

The other one taken in for probe is among the three men captured on the CCTV, who took the 31-year-old to his room before the saddening incident.

However, there are multiple theories being connected to his death.

Firstly, the sudden departure of girlfriend Kate Cassidy. She expressed her eagerness to return home, as according to her their stay was expanding and she was not willing to stay more, which is why she left early, leaving boyfriend back in Argentina.

However, it has come into light that Payne was staying back for the renewal of his US visa.

Another strange thing about his death struck, when the police found a brown bag 48 hours after Liam’s expiry, on the balcony of a room below the singer’s.

It consisted of some unfamiliar pills and a liquor bottle along with a note that read: “For Liam.”

As per the police report, the Strip That Down singer may have threw the bag in the balcony. They believe that the hotel staff was aware of the fact that Liam would try escaping from the balcony, but still they left him unattended, reports Daily Record.

One more theory suggests that 30 minutes before his tragic passing, Liam, 31, was witnessed using his laptop in the lobby. He seem to have received an unsettling email after which he reportedly started smashing things in the reception area inducing his laptop.

It raises the question of why was he escorted to his room when everybody around noticed something unusual in his behaviour.