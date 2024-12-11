Prince Harry, Meghan Markle challenge Polo's elite image in new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ventured into the world of sports documentaries with their latest Netflix project, a five-part series titled Polo.



Known for his long-standing passion for the game, the Duke of Sussex takes center stage as the series uncovers the gripping drama surrounding the sport, both on and off the field.

The project, which stems from the couple's $100 million Netflix deal signed in 2020, aims to shift the narrative around polo. Showrunner Miloš Balać revealed that the series seeks to break stereotypes of polo as a sport reserved for the elite.

Instead, it dives into the intense dedication required from players and the tight-knit camaraderie among supporters.

Balać applauded Harry and Meghan's involvement in the production, emphasising their commitment to making the story both compelling and inclusive. He highlighted their drive to showcase polo in a way that resonates with a broader audience, blending the sport's competitive nature with the sense of community it fosters.

Their collaborative efforts brought unique perspectives to the table, enriching the storytelling process.

"Both Prince Harry and Meghan were just amazing collaborators from the start," he said. Speaking to the New York Post, Balać added, "They have so much knowledge about the sport, but also an understanding that we're trying to bring new people into this world."

The showrunner shared how Prince Harry's deep understanding of polo, shaped by his personal experiences, proved invaluable in providing authentic insights into the sport.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who was newer to Polo brought a fresh and unique perspective to the project. Balać, acknowledging his own initial unfamiliarity with the sport, explained how he worked closely with the couple to blend their diverse perspectives.

This collaboration aimed to make polo more accessible and engaging for a wider audience, with a particular focus on breaking down its elitist image and encouraging more people to take an interest in the game.

. "I think the collective intention was definitely, definitely to grow the audience of polo," the showrunner remarked.

He also said Meghan wanted to highlight the "incredible" community surrounding polo. "You know, she's the one who's sitting watching from the side of the field and she was there, and we wanted to showcase that part of the world as well, where it really does feel like one big family," he explained.

The showrunner revealed his goal of shifting the elitist image of polo, noting that while Harry and Meghan wanted to highlight the sport's glamour, they also aimed to emphasise the dedication of athletes and animals, as well as the sacrifices required to compete at the highest level.

Now streaming on Netflix, all five episodes of Polo, including the finale featuring Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup in support of his charity, are available to watch.