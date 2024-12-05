Cardi B shuts down rumours she's broke with $65M flex

Cardi B hit back at the claims by showing receipts

Cardi B is reminding fans that she still makes money moves.

Amid rumours that she’s broke, the Grammy-winning rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 3rd, to set the record straight.

“People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals — wait, hold on,” Cardi, 32, said in a voice recording. “I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million — in my bank,” she added.

The Bodack Yellow rapper also revealed she spends “about $3 million in a month,” and is far from merely "surviving."

The drama started after Cardi shared a sponsored post with Shein, sparking questions from fans about why she would need to partner with a fast fashion brand when she brags about high-end fashion so much.

The mother of three backed her claims by referencing a text message she shared in September about a potential tour deal worth $65 million, which offered $1 million per show and half the payment upfront.

“That was on September of this year, not old s**t,” she emphasised, further bragging, “And mind you this my off year by the way.”

Twitter/cardib

She also shared why she hasn’t taken the deal yet, saying she’s waiting to announce her next album to secure an even better offer.

“You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not,” the WAP rapper stated, noting that her value will skyrocket after announcing her highly anticipated sophomore album.