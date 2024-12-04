PTI Chairman Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 9, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with all major political parties following the party’s much-hyped protest in Islamabad, which failed to achieve its objectives including securing the release of party founder Imran Khan.

"We are ready to hold talks with all political parties," the PTI chief said while speaking to journalists in Abbottabad on Wednesday.

His remarks came as the PTI and coalition government trade blames for the violence during the much-protest that left four law enforcers dead in Islamabad last month.

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and a policeman were martyred during the protest.

The PML-N-led federal government has time and again asked the PTI to "sit across the table and talk", but its founder turned the offer, stating that the party will only hold talks with those wielding real power.

Talking to the media today, Barrister Gohar also ruled out the notion of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder, joining politics, saying that she had "no intention" of doing so. "She [Bushra] attended the protest as an ordinary worker," he added.

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, and leaders of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. — Reuters

Furthermore, the PTI chairman said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not utilise KP government resources during the demonstration.

In response to a question, he claimed that at least 5,000 PTI workers were "still missing", adding that they were gathering data of them at district levels.

He also lambasted the authorities for "firing" on protesters, saying that no government shoots at its own civilians.

Gohar added that the KP government would announce compensation, including jobs, for the families of "martyrs". "Our struggle is for restoration of democracy and Imran’s release," he added.