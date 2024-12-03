November 2024 recorded as warmest ever in Pakistan

A man drinks water during a hot summer day. — AFP/File

November 2024 has become the warmest November to have been recorded in Pakistan, with a significant divergence of +2.89 °C from the national average, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Pakistan's national mean monthly temperature of 20.75°C this year was considerably higher than the 17.87°C national average. This is the highest November mean temperature in 64 years (the previous record was 19.87°C in 2011).

The daytime maximum temperature at country-level was 28.05°C also warmer by +2.13°C than the country-average of 25.92°C and stands as the second warmest mean maximum temperature during the past 64 years. Previously, it touched 28.09°C in 2007.

The country-level nighttime (minimum) temperature of 13.40°C was warmer with even higher magnitude of +4.07°C than the countrywide average of 9.33°C and ranks as the highest average minimum temperature during the past 64 years (the record was 12.22°C in 2011).

The hottest day of the month was observed in Turbat, Balochistan, on November 3 when it recorded a maximum temperature of 41.0°C. Whereas the station, Mithi in Sindh was found to be the warmest place with a mean monthly maximum temperature of 35.5°C.

The coldest night temperature of -6.6°C of the month was recorded in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, on November 28. Coincidentally, the same station happened to be the coolest place with a mean monthly minimum temperature of -0.9 °C.

National area-weighted rainfall, 5.6mm, of November 2024 was near average with a positive anomaly of +8%.

The heaviest one-day rainfall of 54.3mm occurred in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on November 30. Whereas, the station Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been the wettest place with monthly total rainfall of 110.0 mm.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has shifted a bit more to La Niña with sea surface temperatures (SSTs) being around -0.6°C over the central equatorial Pacific Ocean and likely fall further.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) too is inclined to negative phase.