Liam Payne's death takes dramatic turn amid £3.2m mansion revelations

Liam Payne's death takes another shocking turn after new details emerge

The controversy surrounding Liam Payne takes another shocking turn after details have emerged about his £3.2m mansion in Bucks.

The 31-year-old former One Direction member, who resided in the luxurious Chalfont St Giles property within the vicinity of his former fiancé Cheryl Tweedy and their son Bear, listed his mansion on the market just a month before his death.

The house appeared to be a lavish property, boasting about six acres of land alongside a swimming pool, a separate one-bedroom annexe as well as a stable.

However, Payne preferred to live with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in a $9,500 rental house in South Florida ahead of his death on Wednesday, October 16.

The late singer tragically plunged to death from the third-balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, prompting fans and media to investigate his sudden passing.

During an interrogation series, Payne’s neighbours and fellow residents described him as “very private.”

His funeral recently took place in Amersham on November 20, which was attended by his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.