KOHAT: In order to restore peace in the violence-hit Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday ordered authorities concerned to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons.

The provincial chief executive issued the directives during a grand jirga, organised in Kohat district, which was attended by elders of the rival tribes.

The latest spell of violence, now entering its tenth day, has claimed at least 124 lives and injured 178 others as two more individuals lost their lives and 10 others sustained injuries in the overnight firing.

The recent episode of clashes began eight days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Since then, violence between the warring factions has escalated, with police struggling to maintain control.

The Kurram region is facing a communication blackout, with mobile and internet services suspended and educational institutions closed.

The main highway closure has not only disrupted local transportation but also caused a complete suspension of trade with Afghanistan, particularly at the Kharlachi border.

A 10-day truce was brokered earlier this week, but intermittent violence has rendered it ineffective.

Speaking at the jirga today, Gandapur assured the participants that the provincial government was ready to go to any extent to establish peace and law and order.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attends grand jirga, organised in Kohat, in wake of deadly clashes in Kurram district, November 30, 2024. — Reporter

He also directed the authorities concerned to take measures for the "immediate resettlement" of homeless victims in Kurram. "People’s loss of life and property should be compensated immediately," he added.

Furthermore, he said, the weapons in the possession of the rival tribes should be immediately seized. "The administration will keep those weapons in its custody until peace is restored," he added.

The chief minister also called for action, including arrest and registration of cases, against those spreading hatred on social media.

He also urged the parties to immediately announce a ceasefire and implement previous peace agreements. "Peace cannot be restored without the cooperation of the citizens," he concluded.

Participants of rival tribes attend grand jirga, organised in Kohat, in wake of deadly clashes in Kurram district, November 30, 2024. — Reporter

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recorded 79 deaths in the region between July and October this year, highlighting the persistent instability.

Previous efforts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce brokered by provincial officials earlier this month, have failed to hold.

A high-powered delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, had also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence resumed shortly afterwards.