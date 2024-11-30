 
close
Saturday November 30, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

'Dialogue or baton': Bilawal calls for bringing stability amid PTI's 'non-democratic' politics

PPP chairman urges “non-political opposition” to adopt democratic norms to ensure economic stability

By Web Desk
November 30, 2024
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari party workers and supporters via video link on PPPs 57th foundation day on November 30, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari party workers and supporters via video link on PPP's 57th foundation day on November 30, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Hitting out at the PTI for “agitational politics”, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday stressed the need for ensuring stability in the country either via "dialogue or baton".

Addressing the party workers and supporters via video link to mark the PPP's 57th foundation day, Bilawal urged “non-political opposition” to adopt democratic norms to ensure economic stability.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 