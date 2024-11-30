'Dialogue or baton': Bilawal calls for bringing stability amid PTI's 'non-democratic' politics

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari party workers and supporters via video link on PPP's 57th foundation day on November 30, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Hitting out at the PTI for “agitational politics”, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday stressed the need for ensuring stability in the country either via "dialogue or baton".

Addressing the party workers and supporters via video link to mark the PPP's 57th foundation day, Bilawal urged “non-political opposition” to adopt democratic norms to ensure economic stability.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.