Sarah Michelle Gellar shares 'IKWYDLS' set pics after denying her return

Sarah Michelle Gellar is still ‘unofficially’ involved with the franchise

Sarah Michelle Gellar is keeping fans guessing with a cryptic nod to I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The 47-year-old actress sparked excitement after sharing a photo on Instagram of a director's chair emblazoned with the slasher film's title.

Tagging her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and reboot director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Gellar joked, "Scooby-Doo 3 coming soon…" alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

In her Instagram Stories, Gellar captioned the same image, “Visiting my man @realfreddieprinze and my girl @jennkaytin,” referencing Prinze Jr.’s involvement in the upcoming reboot.

Both Gellar and Prinze Jr. starred in the original 1997 film, with Gellar’s Helen Shivers tragically meeting her demise. Notably, they also starred together in Scooby Doo.

Robinson, the director, added to the buzz by reposting Gellar’s story with the quip, “Before you DM me, she refuses to be not dead.” Gellar doubled down on this back in October, telling People magazine, “I am dead,” but she acknowledged having an “unofficial” role in the reboot as a continuity advisor.

“My best friend [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity” Gellar explained. “I’m always the one telling her, ‘Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters.’”