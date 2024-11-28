Kurram death toll rises to 107 despite 'ceasefire'

Relatives transport a dead body of a victim who was killed an attack in District Kurram on November 22, 2024. —AFP

KURRAM: Tribal clashes in District Kurram stretched into the eighth day on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 107, despite reports of a ceasefire agreement reached a day earlier.

Police said five more people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in the fresh engagement.

The development comes a day after the feuding tribes agreed to a new 10-day ceasefire.

"A 10-day ceasefire between the warring parties in Kurram has come into effect as of today," read the statement issued by the office of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Kurram.

At least 107 people have lost their lives in the feud between communities in the district, including 52 in the firing on a convoy on November 21.

Police have said that the recent clashes have claimed 55 lives leaving 140 others wounded.

The district administration has said the Parachinar-Peshawar road had been closed for eight days due to violence.

Meanwhile, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud has said that due to the closure of the main highway, trade with Afghanistan at the Kharlachi border was also suspended.

Furthermore, suspension of internet and mobile phone services are also adding to the woes of the people.

However, Mehsud said that steps were being taken to stop clashes and enforce the ceasefire.

"A jirga of elders from Hangu, Orakzai and Kohat is reaching Parachinar for talks. The parties have agreed to the ceasefire, while efforts are underway to fully implement the truce," said the DC.

The latest violence began last Thursday when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed.

Police have struggled to control violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until it was merged with KP in 2018.

Last month at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a clash in Kurram.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has said that 79 people were killed between July and October in the deadly clashes.

Provincial officials had brokered a seven-day truce last weekend but it did not hold.

A high-powered government delegation, headed by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, after holding talks with the elders from warring sides, had announced a week-long ceasefire but it could not be implemented.

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi were also part of the delegation.