William supports Welsh Guards' return to combat training amid ceremonial legacy

The Welsh Guards were instrumental in the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Prince of Wales made an important appearance as he was spotted visiting the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain to observe their transition from ceremonial responsibilities to military operations.



In his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William was briefed on the battalion’s current projects and observed specialised training sessions on Tuesday morning.

The battalion is undergoing a significant change as they shift their focus back to combat readiness after spending two years dedicated to ceremonial duties.



The Welsh Guards have an interesting royal history. They were instrumental in the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, participated in King Charles III’s Coronation, and Trooping their Colour during the King’s first Birthday Parade in 2023.



While performing these ceremonial duties, the regiment also maintained an active military presence, undertaking missions in the Falkland Islands and Oman.

Now, the battalion is honing its combat expertise, with intensive training focused on specialist weaponry. During his visit, Prince William witnessed live-fire exercises involving sniper rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns.

This engagement came shortly after Prince William and Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham of Oman attended a launch event in London on Monday.

The royal heirs, acting as Co-Patrons of the Jewel of Arabia Expedition, unveiled plans for an environmental project that aims to promote awareness of Oman’s biodiversity and address global ecological concerns.



The event at the Royal Geographical Society showcased artifacts from British explorer Bertram Thomas’s historic journey, including maps and photographs. Presentations by scientists and expedition leaders emphasized the importance of preserving the region’s natural environment and biodiversity.