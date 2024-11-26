Zach Bryan reacts to unpleasant incident during live concert in Washington

Zach Bryan recently lost his temper after a random fan threw an object onto the stage during his live concert.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 28-year-old singer has abruptly stopped his show at the Tacoma Dome in Washington on Sunday.

On November 25, Country Central's official Instagram handle shared a video, capturing the dramatic moment when Zach angrily addressed the incident during his electrifying performance.

In a viral clip, the Sun to Me singer is seen performing alongside his guitarist, when suddenly an object was thrown from the crowd at them.

The Grammy-winning artist picked up the thrown object and said, "Don't throw s*** at concerts, huh! And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get them out of here - if we ever find out who did it."

"Who threw this? Who was it? Does anyone know? Who was it? And if you guys do know who threw it," the Revival hitmaker stated.

As the incident gained popularity on social media, the incident sparked a divided reaction. Some fans criticised the renowned singer’s behaviour as childish, while others chimed in to defend the singer.

One fan wrote, "Such a baby."

"Zach is a dude just trying to make a good show for us and do his best.

He was grateful, appreciative, and played well over an extra 45 minutes that was not covered in his venue," another well-wisher penned.

On the professional side, Zach’s upcoming music album is expected to be released in 2025.

Reportedly, the popular songwriter is currently working on a full-length follow-up to his 2024 album titled The Great American Bar Scene.

The music album was initially released on July 4, 2024.