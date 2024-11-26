Machine Gun Kelly speaks out after Megan Fox announces pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox's pregnancy news

Machine Gun Kelly has recently spoken up after fiancée Megan Fox announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 25, Machine wrote, “Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch.”

“When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry,” said the 34-year-old.

Machine shared, “After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

Earlier this month, Megan opened up about her pregnancy with her and Machine’s rainbow baby.

“Nothing is ever really lost,” remarked Megan via Instagram alongside a series of photos showing off her baby bump.

She added, “Welcome back.”

In 2023, the Transformers actress disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage during the couple’s relationship

Megan and Machine sparked romance in 2020 after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Two years later, Machine proposed but the couple didn’t tie knot as of yet.

In November 2023, Megan explained how her previous pregnancy loss impacted her and the musician’s relationship.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the actress stated, “I had never been through anything like that before in my life.”

“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” mentioned Megan.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the couple were excited to expand their family following the pregnancy announcement.

“They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together. The pregnancy is bringing them closer,” added an insider.