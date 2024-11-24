Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reacts to last footage emerged

Kate Cassidy opens up about last footage prior to Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne was recently laid to rest but unseen footage of moments before his death was recently unearthed.

The One Direction star could be seen being in the lobby in the disturbing photos shared by Daily Mail on Friday, November 22nd.

According to the outlet, the 31-year-old musician had been “convulsing” in the lobby just a little while before his death seemingly due to the drugs in his system.

Payne’s girlfriend Cassidy found the images extremely painful to see.

A close friend of the influencer told The Post, “He could have been saved, he could have been helped, It’s devastating — and infuriating.”

The friend continued, “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful.”

This comes after the recently shared photos show the singer being carried to his third-floor suite from the lobby by three men.

The unidentified men appeared to have brought Payne to his room at around 4:54 p.m. local time, as per the CCTV time stamp.

However, if the footage told the accurate time, it is unclear why they would have taken him back to the room instead of calling for medical help in the lobby.

The hotel staff at CasaSur Palermo Hotel has declined to comment.