PTI distances itself from Bushra's allegations against Saudi Arabia

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif gestures during a metting. — APP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially distanced itself from former first lady Bushra Bibi’s allegations that Saudi Arabia played a role in the removal of her husband, Imran Khan, from office as prime minister.

The party emphasised that her remarks were personal views and did not represent PTI’s official position.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that Bushra Bibi holds no organisational position within PTI and does not have any responsibilities in the party structure.

“Only the party chairman or secretary general can express PTI’s official position,” Saif said.

“Her statement was not issued on behalf of the party, and it is baseless to link her personal views with PTI policy,” he said, dismissing any attempts to associate her views with the party’s policies.

Saif further added: “Bushra Bibi’s viewpoint is her own. She will clarify whether her statement was personal or intended to represent the party’s stance.”

He also clarified that PTI has never issued any statement alleging Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Khan’s removal from office.

In a rare video message shared on PTI’s official X handle, Bushra Bibi alleged that Saudi officials had expressed displeasure over ex-prime minister Khan’s visit to Madina in 2022.

According to her, then-army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa received calls from Saudi officials questioning Imran’s presence, saying, “We don’t want such personalities.”

Bushra further claimed that this incident led to a smear campaign labelling Khan as a “Jewish agent” and eventually contributed to his removal from office.

In the same video, she urged PTI supporters to attend the November 24 protest in Islamabad, reiterating that the date would not be changed.

“Our protest will remain peaceful and in accordance with the Constitution,” she said, dismissing suggestions to delay the demonstration.

Bushra Bibi’s remarks sparked widespread backlash from government officials and other stakeholders, who labelled her allegations as harmful to Pakistan-Saudi relations.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised the former first lady, pointing out that she organised her daughter’s wedding in the same country she accused of conspiring against her husband.

Tarar also referenced the Toshakhana case, claiming that gifts from Saudi Arabia were sold on the black market.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and part of Imran’s delegation to Saudi Arabia, refuted claims of any diplomatic tension.

Ashrafi said the PTI founder received more than he asked for during the visit, dismissing the accusations as propaganda.

Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi reported that sources close to Gen (retd) Bajwa had also rubbished Bushra’s claims.

Abbasi noted the source confirmed that Bajwa did not receive any calls after the visit.