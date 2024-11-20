Liam Payne's funeral had 'special tributes' with secret meanings

Liam Payne's memorial reunites 'One Direction' after nine years

Liam Payne received one of a kind goodbye farewell as his funeral service included multiple special tributes which had secret meanings.

One of the most eye catching out of them was the display of 'bowling pins being hit by a ball', made out of fresh flowers. The demonstration had a personal meaning behind it that was, 'Liam’s love for bowling'.

Reportedly, the Strip That Down singer spent his 31st birthday this year with family by spending time together bowling.

One of the sources revealed: “Liam was with his mum in Manchester where they celebrated his birthday with family. They were still incredibly close and enjoyed spending time together bowling. Liam's family stayed with him for a few days at the Stock Exchange Hotel.”

“It's tragic to think that ended up being the last time they would celebrate his special day with him”, the insider told Daily Mail.

Furthermore, Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy also once mentioned his love for the game through a post in which the duo could be seen enjoying a day out at the bowling alley. She wrote: “He drags me to bowling at least four times a week.”

Besides this, many cars arriving the location of the memorial were spotted having 'Batman' stickers on their windshields depicting the Teardrops singer’s love for the DC comics superhero.

Out of the all, the worth-mentioning tributes was displayed on his coffin that showcased what’s most important to former One Direction star.

It was the two floral arrangements done with blue and red flowers. One of them read 'Son' and the other spelled 'Daddy'.

Liam Payne was father to a seven-year-old boy named Bear, who he shared with ex-partner Cheryl Cole. His son was the most important person to him, which he had often mentioned in many interviews.