Steve Zahn opens up about experience that shaped his career

Steve Zahn, American actor and known for his amazing screen skills, has opened up about his wild experience in Australian outback during the 1990s.

The 57-year-old actor revealed that the thrilling experience might have shockingly helped him to shape for his role in the Apple TV+ drama Silo.

Zahn, known for his best character in White Lotus, joined the second season of the most famous series Silo. His character will be seen playing loner living in a huge underground city.

While taking a trip down memory lane, the actor shared his solo adventures from Australian back of beyond almost 30years back.

During a recent interview, the star talking about early days in Australia and said, "Oh, I loved working in Australia. It was such a great time—I had an absolute ball there."

Zahn recalled playing Two-Up during celebrating Anzac Day at a beautiful sunrise, and it was the time he explored everything on his own that stuck with him forever.

"I'd rented this pickup truck that ran on propane," he said laughing.

He went on revealing his experience, "With my per diem, I'd buy firewood and a swag. I only worked a couple of days a week, so I'd just drive out into the Mundi Mundi Plains, start a fire, and camp under the stars. It was amazing—I felt so free."