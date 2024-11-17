Diddy faces new legal setback as prosecutors file surprising allegations

Diddy was arrested on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering on September 16th

Diddy’s third attempt at bail faced rejection coupled with new allegations by prosecutors as he remains at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn.

In new legal documents filed on Friday, November 15th, the 55-year-old disgraced rapper is accused of attempting to “evade law enforcement monitoring” and influence the jury’s judgement.

The prosecutors claim that the Last Night rapper used a "non-authorized third-party messaging service" to communicate with multiple people including his children for a "social media campaign" around his birthday seemingly in an effort to influence a potential jury.

The appeal for bail he filed for on November 8th was rejected and the Bad Boy Records founder was accused of running social media campaigns while in prison, and attempting to contact witnesses through third parties, to change the public perception.

As per the documents obtained by People Magazine, Diddy has also commanded others to "pay the inmates, including through payment processing apps and BOP commissary account deposits" after using others inmates' PAC numbers.

Combs is also accused of using two accounts on a messaging service that are not accounted for.

The legal document further claimed that the music mogul ran a social media campaign around his birthday which was based on a joint post from his children showing that they are standing by him through the trial.

Diddy allegedly "monitored the analytics" on social media and "explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case."

The opposition dubbed the rapper a "danger to others," and alleged that he "has incentive to flee."

It also accused him of "relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him."