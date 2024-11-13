Gwen Stefani celebrates 20 Years of Debut Album 'L.A.M.B.'

Gwen Stefani set to release fourth solo album on Friday

Legendary musician Gwen Stefani looks back at the making of the breakthrough album of her solo career Love.Angel.Music.Baby., as she marks 20 years of releasing it.

Discussing the album, the popstar said, "At that point, things were unhinged, meaning that I had zero restrictions: I wasn't in the band. I didn't have children. I wasn't married," in an interview with the People Magazine.

Following her rise to fame with the band No Doubt, Stefani created her solo album in 2004.

The 55-year-old added, "I had such an unbelievably clear vision of what I wanted to do, I had made a style Bible. This is before we had internet the way we do now, but I had torn every magazine, everything from makeup images, to hair, to clothes, to musical references. Everything was collected."

Recalling the writing process of her hit from the album Hollaback Girl, Stefani said, "I knew what kind of song I was going to write, I had been so put down that I was like, 'I’m just going to show them what I got.' It was that attitude when I went in the studio, and I was like, 'Okay, this is the cheerleader I always wanted to be, and I want it to sound like a marching band…”

This comes after Stefani announced her fourth solo album Bouquet, which comes out on Friday, November 15th.

She has revealed that the upcoming album includes a duet with her husband and country singer, Blake Shelton.

In conversation with the outlet, Stefani went on to say, "If I feel like I have any purpose, it's writing a song."