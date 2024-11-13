King Charles receives heartbreaking news about key aide

King Charles III, who's strengthening his reign with his bold decision while battling cancer, has received a bad news about his close aide.

The 75-year-old monarch's private secretary Clive Alderton is reportedly considering retirement.

Reacting to the reports, some royal commentators and historians believe it could mark a significant shift in the palace dynamics.

The cancer-hit monarch might be in trouble as the potential departure of the Alderton, described as the King's "all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper," would send shockwaves through the Firm.

It may create new problems for William and Harry's father as the timing of this development is particularly notable as the palace is already grappling with a dispute over Prince Andrew's residence at Royal Lodge.

However, a royal expert claims Alderton's departure could potentially reshape the relationship between King Charles and Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir Spare, notably dubbed Alderton 'The Wasp', highlighting the strain between them.

Brown claims that replacing Alderton with someone who doesn't harbour personal animosity towards Harry could create "a new, friendlier path for negotiations" with the Duke.

On the other hand, royal biographer Robert Hardman claims any potential reconciliation would require Prince William's approval.

The author told The Daily Beast that the heir's "buy-in and consent" would be essential for any meaningful settlement between the royal family and the Sussexes.

"Whatever the King does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement," said Hardman.

Brown argues there remains "a gaping Harry-shaped hole in the depleted royal line-up, adding: "The British nation needs his human touch and so does his ailing father."