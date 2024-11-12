Armie Hammer’s hilarious dig at ‘cannibal rapist’ allegations

Armie Hammer in conversation with his mother Dru on Armie HammerTime podcast

Armie Hammer takes hilarious dig at “cannibal rapist” allegations in his podcast episode with his mother Dru.

The Call By Your Name actor shed light on the sexual abuse and cannibal allegations – which cost his career – in a new podcast interview with his mother.

The Rebecca actor’s mother recalled, “If there was anything at all that you did as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you – pardon the pun.

“But you were completely exonerated and we know why,” continued Dru.

Armie’s mother further said, “It certainly helps when you're an influencer and you've dated Armie Hammer. I'm not stupid, I'm your mother.'”

To which, the Wounds actor replied, “I want to say it was like March, or something like that, where my name was the third most searched thing on the entire planet.”

“That had never happened to me before in my career, it had never happened,” he claimed.

Armie then quipped, “Then all of a sudden someone is like ‘He’s a cannibal rapist’ and it just was like [explosion sound].”

Dru stated, “I even called you one time and I was like okay let me just get this straight, are there any women out there with ribs or limbs missing?”

“That's what I want to know as a mother. Because end of conversation if there are ribs or limbs missing,” she responded.

However, Armie’s mother pointed out, “Let's be honest, I think you learned not to put stupid things in DMs because no one was eaten, no one was raped. You were stupid.”

“Oh I was definitely stupid,” added the actor.