Chloe Fineman says Elon Musk brought her to tears while on ‘SNL’

Chloe Fineman named 'SNL' host that made cast cry on the comedy sketch show.

Chloe Fineman has recently come out and called the businessman Elon Musk for his time hosting on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

In a now deleted TikTok video, the American actress claimed that the Tesla CEO made cast members, including herself, cry during his time on the show.

The comedian alleged that Musk was the unnamed celebrity host whom Bowen Yang, her costar, had once said ‘made many cast members cry’ because he hated their ideas.

She continued to explain how the SpaceX founder had brought her to tears during the rehearsals for the show, "You made me burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch."

Fineman initially thought he was joking, but he surprised her by telling he didn’t laugh once while flipping through the script.

In the end, the sketch was still chosen, and the SNL star admitted that Musk was really funny in the skit, she but believed none of that excused his behaviour as she said, “Have a little manners here, sir.”

"I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt hurt about SNL and his impression," Fineman shared in her video posted on November 11.

"But I'm like, 'You're clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?'"