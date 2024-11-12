Princess Anne silences cheeky student with witty comeback

During a 1990 visit to Moscow, Princess Anne showcased her signature wit when a student innocently asked her about Buckingham Palace, assuming it was her "private property."

With a smile and a quick seven-word retort, the Princess Royal replied, “Well, I don’t know because it isn’t.”

The student’s question was met with laughter from the crowd, and Princess Anne went on to clarify with her characteristic no-nonsense style.

"No, it's a state-owned establishment. I wasn’t actually born there," she explained.

"I have my office there, and the Queen lives there, but it’s not really private property."

With her effortless humour and straightforward response, Anne turned a simple question into a memorable moment, charming her Moscow audience and offering a peek into the reality of royal life.

Royal fans are flocking to TikTok to watch a viral clip of Princess Anne’s witty exchange with a Moscow student, delighting in her quick, no-nonsense response.

One fan commented, "Princess Anne is just great. Intelligent, strong, and extremely witty."

Another joked that the Princess Royal almost let “mum” slip instead of referring to Queen Elizabeth as "the Queen."

Admirers praised her, with one user writing, "Love the Princess Royal! She’s humble and a class act," while another added, "She’s wonderful! Such a true treasure!"

Anne’s famously sharp responses have defined some unforgettable moments, like her bold retort during a terrifying kidnapping attempt on March 20, 1974.

That night, a man named Ian Ball blocked her Rolls-Royce and opened fire as Anne and her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, were on their way back to Buckingham Palace.

Demanding she step out of the car for a ransom, Anne’s unflinching response was, "Not bloody likely."