Angelina Jolie mesmerises fans at 'Maria' premiere amid Oscar buzz

Angelina Jolie mesmerises fans at 'Maria' premiere after creating Oscar buzz

Angelina Jolie has recently captivated fans' attention with her stunning look at a promotional event for her new film, Maria.

According to Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Directors Guild of America in New York City after attending a special screening of her upcoming biopic movie.

For the premiere night, Angelina was photographed wearing a black dress, which she paired with a trench coat.

This sighting of the Maleficent star came after numerous fans lauded the actress' remarkable performance and expressed their desire to see her at the Oscars.

As the trailer of a musical-drama movie was released, several fans took to their X accounts to voice their admiration for the actress.

One fan said, "Holy s**t! I can’t wait to see this movie! I know I’m going to be blown away by Angelina Jolie’s performance as Maria."

"The Oscar is coming for her, the Maria trailer is so beautiful. I’ve seen enough; give Angelina Jolie the Oscar already," another admirer penned.

For the unversed, Angelina portrays the character of late opera singer Maria Callas in the new film.

Maria is set to be released in theatres in December 2024.