PM Shehbaz lands in Baku for COP29 climate summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lands in Baku. — Screengrab via X@GovtofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has landed in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he will attend a summit “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The PM on Tuesday took to the social media platform to announce his arrival in the capital of Azerbaijan, saying, "Just landed in Baku."

In his social media post, the premier expressed his admiration for the capital, noting that Baku is a city that beautifully bridges cultures and continents — symbolising the unity we need to overcome our shared climate challenges.

The premier addressed the Arab-Islamic Summit over the Middle East crisis in Riyadh earlier in the day. The summit was a follow-up to the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held on November 11, last year.

Later, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and other diplomatic staff saw off the prime minister at the International Royal Terminal.

The prime minister is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other senior officials, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Monday.

The prime minister will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on November 13 and attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the summit. Besides, he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders during his three-day official visit.

Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.

PM Shehbaz will also attend the high-level event "Glaciers 2025: Actions for Glaciers" to be organised by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, focusing on glacier preservation.

He will participate in the high-level event "Delivering Early Warning for All and Addressing Extreme Heat," organised by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the rising temperatures.

Furthermore, the premier will attend a dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in honour of global leaders attending the Summit.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders attending COP29, where discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the climate challenges that Pakistan faces.

“At the COP29, Pakistan will call for balanced and ambitious progress on all issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation," the FO statement said.

"It will seek predictable financing to address developing countries’ climate goals."

COP29 is taking place at a time when millions around the world, including in Pakistan, are facing the adverse impacts of climate change.

As an important stakeholder, Pakistan will continue to make positive contributions to the global climate debate, negotiations, and collective action.