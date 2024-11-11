Ben Affleck reflects on fame: 'One misstep away from being canceled'

Ben Affleck reflects on ‘Gigli’ and calls for change.

Ben Affleck has opened up about the fragile nature of fame, admitting he feels just "one errant remark" away from being canceled.

In a joint interview with longtime friend Matt Damon, Affleck reflected on the inherent insecurity in Hollywood, where careers can be threatened in an instant.

Discussing their new venture, Artists Equity, with Deadline, he revealed, "Whether we're actors, directors, or writers, the phone could stop ringing at any time.

This upfront money is the only thing I can rely on—who knows when it might disappear?"

He continued, “I’m one misstep away from being canceled or one box-office flop away from potentially ending my career, and I have a family to consider.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, is on a mission to bring more transparency and fairness to Hollywood’s pay structure.

The Deep Water star revealed that their goal is to create a model where artists invest in their projects and share profits more equitably, ending the traditional system that allows A-list stars to pocket hefty paychecks even if the film flops at the box office.

Reflecting on his own experience with the infamous 2003 flop Gigli, Affleck admitted, "I got a big cash payday for that. In retrospect, it doesn’t feel right because the studio lost money."

Affleck continued, "It’s unfair when a $10 million movie makes $200 million, and yet, no one but a few big names see the profits.

That’s the type of story we’re trying to change." He emphasized that, in Hollywood, no one’s career is ever guaranteed, and he’s aware of the constant risk of a single misstep or failed project derailing his future.



